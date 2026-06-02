Lamborghini delivers 1st Temerario in India as hybrid Huracan successor

Temerario: 920hp and 10,000 rpm

This car packs a punch with a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 and three electric motors, giving you 920hp and letting it hit 0-100km/h in just 2.7 seconds.

It's also the world's first production supercar to reach an insane 10,000 rpm with its hybrid setup.

Design-wise, you get sharp lines outside and an aviation-inspired cockpit inside, plus loads of customization options if you want to make it truly yours.