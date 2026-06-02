Lamborghini delivers 1st Temerario in India as hybrid Huracan successor
Auto
Lamborghini has just delivered its first Temerario supercar in India, marking a big step for the brand as it grows in the country's luxury car scene.
The Temerario, first unveiled in India in April 2025, is Lamborghini's latest hybrid supercar and takes over from the Huracan.
Temerario: 920hp and 10,000 rpm
This car packs a punch with a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 and three electric motors, giving you 920hp and letting it hit 0-100km/h in just 2.7 seconds.
It's also the world's first production supercar to reach an insane 10,000 rpm with its hybrid setup.
Design-wise, you get sharp lines outside and an aviation-inspired cockpit inside, plus loads of customization options if you want to make it truly yours.