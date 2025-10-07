This is how future Lamborghini cars might look like
What's the story
Lamborghini's Design Director, Mitja Borkert, has unveiled a new concept vehicle called the "Lamborghini Manifesto." The futuristic model was created to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Lamborghini Centro Stile. It showcases an evolution of the brand's signature sharp-edged styling with modern touches. The design features a shark nose front end and Y-shaped lighting accents, elements that are already part of Lamborghini's current lineup. This model gives us an idea about how future Lamborghini vehicles may look like.
Design
Potential ideas for future supercars
The Lamborghini Manifesto comes with a sloped windshield and a double-bubble glass roof that seamlessly blends into the rear. These are some of its most distinctive elements. The concept also boasts a huge diffuser and short rear fenders that expose massive tires. Despite its futuristic look, it is just a prototype filled with potential ideas for future supercars.
Evolution
Production-worthy parts included
The Lamborghini Manifesto also features production-worthy parts such as Fenomeno-inspired headlights and taillights. However, Borkert has made it clear that these elements are not likely to be seen anytime soon. He said, "We set the trends, we don't follow them. We must always look ahead, to next year and the next 20 years." This indicates that while some elements may influence future designs, they won't be implemented immediately.