This is how future Lamborghini cars might look like

The Lamborghini Manifesto comes with a sloped windshield and a double-bubble glass roof that seamlessly blends into the rear. These are some of its most distinctive elements. The concept also boasts a huge diffuser and short rear fenders that expose massive tires. Despite its futuristic look, it is just a prototype filled with potential ideas for future supercars.

Evolution

Production-worthy parts included

The Lamborghini Manifesto also features production-worthy parts such as Fenomeno-inspired headlights and taillights. However, Borkert has made it clear that these elements are not likely to be seen anytime soon. He said, "We set the trends, we don't follow them. We must always look ahead, to next year and the next 20 years." This indicates that while some elements may influence future designs, they won't be implemented immediately.