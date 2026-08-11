Lamborghini teases Revuelto SV with fixed wing at Monterey
Auto
Lamborghini just teased the Revuelto SV, a wilder take on its flagship supercar, set to debut at Monterey Car Week on August 14, 2026.
The sneak peek shows off bold changes like a fixed rear wing for extra downforce and stability, perfect for track days.
Unlike the base model's active spoiler, this one is all about serious aerodynamics.
Expected 1,065hp and 1,963-unit cap
The Revuelto SV is expected to push out around 1,065hp from its hybrid V12 (up from the standard's 1,001hp), plus it gets upgraded suspension and chassis tweaks for sharper handling.
It reportedly smashed a lap record at Germany's Hockenheimring during testing.
Production is expected to be capped at around 1,963 units, making it one of Lamborghini's most exclusive (and performance-focused) models yet.