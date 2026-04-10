Lamborghini to debut 60th anniversary Miura homage at Pebble Beach
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Lamborghini is dropping a super-exclusive Miura homage based on the Revuelto at Pebble Beach in August 2026.
It's their way of celebrating 60 years since the original Miura wowed everyone back in 1966.
Lamborghini is rumored to make only 60 of these, making it a true collector's dream.
Expect a throwback two-tone paint job and some unique design tweaks that nod to Lamborghini's iconic past.
Expected Revuelto hybrid with 1,001hp
Under the hood, it's expected to pack the same punch as the Revuelto, a hybrid setup with a roaring 6.5-liter V-12 and three electric motors, together pushing out an impressive 1,001hp.
Lamborghini keeps focusing on ultra-rare models like this to keep fans excited and collectors hooked, proving once again that exclusivity never goes out of style.