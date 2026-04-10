Lamborghini to debut 60th anniversary Miura homage at Pebble Beach

Expected Revuelto hybrid with 1,001hp

Under the hood, it's expected to pack the same punch as the Revuelto, a hybrid setup with a roaring 6.5-liter V-12 and three electric motors, together pushing out an impressive 1,001hp.

Lamborghini keeps focusing on ultra-rare models like this to keep fans excited and collectors hooked, proving once again that exclusivity never goes out of style.