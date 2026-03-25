Lamborghini's 1st EV delayed until after 2030

Meanwhile, the Lanzador will show up as a PHEV

Instead of going fully electric, the Lanzador will show up as a plug-in hybrid that seats up to four and sits below the Urus SUV, possibly sharing some parts with it.

Winkelmann admits keeping that classic Lamborghini engine sound is tough with an EV, so hybrids are its way of holding onto the brand's vibe.

Even with this delay, Lamborghini isn't slowing down: it plans to launch four new cars in 2026 as part of its broader electrification efforts.