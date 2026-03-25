Lamborghini's 1st EV delayed until after 2030
Lamborghini is hitting pause on its first fully electric car, now planning to launch it sometime after 2030.
The move comes as demand for high-performance luxury EVs just isn't there yet.
Its much-hyped Lanzador EV was originally set for a late-decade debut, but CEO Stephan Winkelmann says it's rethinking things to better match what buyers actually want right now.
Meanwhile, the Lanzador will show up as a PHEV
Instead of going fully electric, the Lanzador will show up as a plug-in hybrid that seats up to four and sits below the Urus SUV, possibly sharing some parts with it.
Winkelmann admits keeping that classic Lamborghini engine sound is tough with an EV, so hybrids are its way of holding onto the brand's vibe.
Even with this delay, Lamborghini isn't slowing down: it plans to launch four new cars in 2026 as part of its broader electrification efforts.