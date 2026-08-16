Defender Dakar is the most powerful Land Rover SUV yet
What's the story
Land Rover has unveiled its latest off-road marvel, the Defender Dakar. The new model takes inspiration from the race-winning D7X-R variant that recently clinched top spots in the Stock class at this year's Dakar rally. The Defender Dakar is powered by a 626hp, twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 engine, which also delivers an impressive torque of 750Nm.
Upgrades
The vehicle offers additional drive modes for enhanced performance
The Defender Dakar comes with a modified suspension system and wider front and rear tracks for improved stability.
It rides on 20-inch wheels fitted with massive 35-inch tires, making it even more capable of tackling tough terrains.
The vehicle also offers additional drive modes such as Dunes, Gravel, and Flight specifically designed for jumps.
Aesthetics
It gets dedicated storage space for racing helmets
The Defender Dakar sports raised air intakes, a carbon fiber hood, and front light pods integrated into the roof. It also comes with enhanced underbody protection for added durability.
The vehicle can only seat four people but offers two racing seats up front with optional four-point racing harnesses for safety.
There is also dedicated storage space for racing helmets at the back along with a spare-tire mount and air compressor.
Release
Orders will open next year
The Defender Dakar will be available in Dakar Sand and Yanbu Turquoise among other options when orders open next year. The company has promised to reveal more details about this extreme off-roader at the 2027 Dakar Rally in January.