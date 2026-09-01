This green-clad Lexus IS is limited to just 350 units
What's the story
Lexus's IS, a popular sports sedan, is making a comeback for the 2027 model year. The automaker has also unveiled a special edition of the car. This unique version comes with an exclusive green paint job and green stitching on its interior. It will be limited to just 350 units in North America, making it an even more exclusive option for buyers.
Unique attributes
A unique green paint called 'Envious'
The special edition of the Lexus IS for 2027 will feature a unique green paint called 'Envious' and black seats with green stitching.
All models fitted with this appearance package will come with black 19-inch BBS wheels and an optional handling package.
For rear-drive models, the handling package includes a Torsen limited-slip rear differential.
Performance
It packs a 311hp, 3.5-liter V6 engine
The 2027 Lexus IS is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 engine that makes 311hp.
It comes with an eight-speed automatic transmission for rear-drive models and a six-speed automatic for all-wheel-drive cars.
The special appearance package will be limited to just 350 units in North America, making it a rare find in the market. Pricing is yet to be disclosed.