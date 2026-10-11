This Lexus has arrived straight out of Street Fighter II

The real-life version of the Street Fighter bonus stage Lexus wasn't actually a licensed Lexus L400, but it was pretty much accepted as one.

The team at Vehicle Effects, known for their work on the Fast & Furious movies, took on the challenge of recreating this car with a pixelated effect.

They first got the exterior paintwork right and then redesigned the interior with "You Win" embroidered headrests and replaced heated-seat controls with an arcade-style coin holder.