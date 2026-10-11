This Lexus has arrived straight out of Street Fighter II
What's the story
The iconic Lexus LS400 from the classic video game Street Fighter II has been brought to life in a real-world version. The special 16-bit bonus-stage car, which players could smash up during the game, has been recreated with a pixelated look and "You Win" headrests. The original game lore depicted a used-car dealer destroying unsold inventory, but it was likely inspired by US autoworkers protesting against Japanese imports in the 1980s.
Transformation
How was the car created?
The real-life version of the Street Fighter bonus stage Lexus wasn't actually a licensed Lexus L400, but it was pretty much accepted as one.
The team at Vehicle Effects, known for their work on the Fast & Furious movies, took on the challenge of recreating this car with a pixelated effect.
They first got the exterior paintwork right and then redesigned the interior with "You Win" embroidered headrests and replaced heated-seat controls with an arcade-style coin holder.
Contest
The car is being offered as a prize
The Street Fighter car, instead of being destroyed in a real-life demolition, is being offered as a prize in a sweepstakes.
The contest is being held in collaboration with The General auto insurance company and is only open to US residents.
Along with the unique car, the winner will also get a cash prize of $25,400.69.