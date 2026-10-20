2027 Lexus NX available in hybrid form only
What's the story
Lexus has officially announced that its 2027 NX model will no longer be available in a petrol-only trim. The crossover will now be offered exclusively as a hybrid or plug-in hybrid for the first time in history. The automaker unveiled the updated NX today, simplifying the lineup to four trims while pushing more electric power through both drivetrains.
Model details
The new NX comes in 2 variants and 4 grades
The new NX comes in two variants: the NX 350h hybrid and the NX 450h+ plug-in hybrid.
These are further divided into four grades - Premium, Premium+, F Sport, and Luxury.
The updated model retains its compact footprint but gets a sharper face with a new dual-line headlamp signature that integrates turn signals and daytime running lights into one shape.
Design upgrades
It gets a new double L taillight treatment
The 2027 NX also gets a new Double L taillight treatment, which is Lexus's first.
It comes in nine exterior colors, three of which are new: Shaded Ivy (an ash-green finish), Incognito (a cool gray tone for F Sport models), and Iridium (replacing last year's Atomic Silver).
Inside, the car features a 12.3-inch digital gage cluster paired with a new 14.0-inch touchscreen as part of its dashboard built around Lexus Interface software.
Engine upgrades
The NX 350h now makes a combined 244hp
The NX 350h's combined output has been boosted to 244hp, a 4hp improvement over the outgoing hybrid.
The front motor alone produces 160hp while the rear axle motor on all-wheel-drive models contributes an additional 54hp.
Lexus says its hybrid-control software now calls for more electric assist during acceleration, which should smooth out power delivery even though straight-line performance stays close to last year's pace.
PHEV
The plug-in hybrid has also seen a major improvement
The NX 450h+ plug-in hybrid has also seen a major improvement with its front motor now producing 203hp, pushing total system output to 324hp.
This is an increase from the previous model's output of 304hp.
Lexus attributes this improvement to a new lithium-ion battery pack that provides an 8% increase in output and capacity over the previous unit.
Range and specs
Lexus estimates an electric-only range of about 64km
Lexus estimates an electric-only range of about 64km for the plug-in hybrid.
The updated NX comes standard with a 14.0-inch Lexus Interface touchscreen and 12.3-inch instrument display, running a software built around a customizable home screen and simultaneous dual Bluetooth phone pairing.
A built-in drive recorder and over-the-air update capability are also standard across all trims of the new car.