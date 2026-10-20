Lexus phases out pure gasoline NX engines beginning in 2027
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Lexus is saying goodbye to pure gasoline engines in its NX lineup starting in 2027.
From now on, you'll only find hybrid and plug-in hybrid options (the NX 350h and the more powerful NX 450h+) across trims like Premium, F Sport, and Luxury.
It's a clear move toward greener driving.
NX adds lighter e-axle, upgraded battery
The 2027 NX gets a tech boost with a lighter e-Axle setup that combines key parts for better performance: think up to 324hp in the plug-in hybrid.
The upgraded battery means you can drive about 64km on electric power alone.
Plus, there's a bigger touchscreen, an updated interior for extra comfort, and standard safety features like adaptive cruise control and automatic emergency braking across all models.