Lexus recalls 117 LX SUVs in India: Here's why
Auto
Lexus India is recalling 117 LX SUVs made between March and September 2025 due to a gearbox software bug that can cause the engine to rev unexpectedly before shifting gears.
This glitch could lead to weaker performance or even damage the transmission, so Lexus is offering a free software update at its service centers.
Dealers will likely reach out to owners of affected vehicles
If you own one of these LX SUVs—or a Toyota Land Cruiser 300 made between September 2024 and September 2025 (since they share the same platform)—you might be affected too.
It is expected that dealers will contact owners of the affected Lexus LX models, but it's a good idea to check with your local service center just in case.