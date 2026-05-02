Lexus to unveil expected 'TZ' 3-row electric SUV May 6
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Lexus is rolling out a new all-electric SUV, the expected Lexus TZ, on May 6, 2026.
This three-row EV stands out with a sporty, coupe-inspired look and is likely to be based on the Toyota Highlander EV, but brings a sleeker vibe thanks to its tapered roofline and bold LED headlights.
Lexus expected 95.8-kWh battery over 480km
The upcoming model, widely expected to be called the Lexus TZ, packs a hefty 95.8-kWh battery for an expected range of more than 480km and is expected to use dual-motor all-wheel drive, likely matching the Highlander's punchy 338hp.
Inside, you'll find upscale touches like a big 14-inch infotainment screen and premium materials throughout.
With this launch, Lexus is taking aim at rivals like the Kia EV9 and Volvo EX90 as it ramps up its electric lineup.