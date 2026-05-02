Lexus to unveil expected 'TZ' 3-row electric SUV May 6

Lexus expected 95.8-kWh battery over 480km

The upcoming model, widely expected to be called the Lexus TZ, packs a hefty 95.8-kWh battery for an expected range of more than 480km and is expected to use dual-motor all-wheel drive, likely matching the Highlander's punchy 338hp.

Inside, you'll find upscale touches like a big 14-inch infotainment screen and premium materials throughout.

With this launch, Lexus is taking aim at rivals like the Kia EV9 and Volvo EX90 as it ramps up its electric lineup.