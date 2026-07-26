Andretti's Formula E race cars arrive with a nostalgic touch

Founded in the early 1990s, Liberty Walk has made a name for itself by modifying not just Toyotas and Nissans but also classic cars.

The company is known for its widebody kits and slammed suspensions that can even scrape on a sheet of A4 printer paper.

Despite its recent projects sporting an all-white look with a red "Rising Sun" roundel, this new silver-and-blue design pays homage to the R34 Skyline driven by Paul Walker in 2 Fast 2 Furious.