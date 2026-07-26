Andretti's Formula E race cars arrive with a nostalgic touch
What's the story
The Japanese tuning company, Liberty Walk, has given a new livery to the two Andretti Formula E cars. The new livery features chrome, silver and blue colors and is inspired by the modified Nissan R34 Skyline. This eye-catching design will make its debut at Japan's first-ever night race for Formula E, adding an element of nostalgia to modern-day street racing.
Tuning legacy
Liberty Walk's modified cars and their all-white look
Founded in the early 1990s, Liberty Walk has made a name for itself by modifying not just Toyotas and Nissans but also classic cars.
The company is known for its widebody kits and slammed suspensions that can even scrape on a sheet of A4 printer paper.
Despite its recent projects sporting an all-white look with a red "Rising Sun" roundel, this new silver-and-blue design pays homage to the R34 Skyline driven by Paul Walker in 2 Fast 2 Furious.
Race strategy
Andretti's Gen3 racing cars sport the new livery
Currently third in the Formula E team championship, Andretti is making a strong push.
The team hopes to capitalize on local luck with their livery choice for the Tokyo race.
Both of their Gen3 racing cars sport the new liveries from Liberty Walk, adding an extra layer of excitement to the upcoming event.
Race challenge
Tokyo course expected to be tough
The Tokyo course is expected to be a tough one, with 18 turns in just 2.57km and unforgiving Armco barriers.
This means that precision driving will be as important as speed for the racers.
However, Liberty Walk's designs are so stunning that they don't even have to move to look exciting - a perfect fit for Andretti's fast and furious-looking Formula E cars.