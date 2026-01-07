Meet Ligier JS50, the slowest car to lap Nurburgring

French automaker Ligier has officially set the slowest lap record at the famous Nurburgring circuit. The company's diesel-powered quadricycle, Ligier JS50, completed a lap in 28 minutes and 25.8 seconds. The record-breaking run was done by French automotive journalists Nicolas Meunier and Martin Coulomb. The previous slowest record was held by Trabant P50 which completed a lap in 16 minutes and one second in 1960.

Vehicle profile It is in the same class as Citroen Ami The Ligier JS50 quadricycle is technically in the same class as Citroen Ami. It packs an 8hp engine, with a top speed of 45km/h. Despite these limitations, the car managed to complete an official Nurburgring lap time of 28 minutes and 25.8 seconds. This was way slower than Mercedes-AMG One's record lap time of six minutes and 29.1 seconds at the same circuit.

Obstacle A look at the challenge Ligier humorously said the slow lap time "hinted at [its] glorious history in Formula 1," as per Autocar. The real challenge was to complete a full 21km course on a single tank of fuel, which Meunier and Coulomb did with an impressive average of 151km per gallon. The car was fitted with Ligier's "ultimate racing experience" package, which comprises horsepower-boosting decals and a go-fast body kit.