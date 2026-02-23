London to see 1st major robotaxi trials in 2026

London is about to see its first big robotaxi trials, with Waymo, Wayve, and Baidu all testing their self-driving cars on the city's famously tricky streets in 2026. The idea is to see if these cars can handle real London traffic and maybe give people a new way to get around.

Here's how the trials will be conducted Waymo is already mapping the city with its Jaguar I-PACE cars. Wayve has teamed up with Uber using Ford Mustang Mach-Es.

Uber and Lyft will begin testing Baidu's RT6 electric SUVs in 2026, with plans to scale once approvals are received.

All these vehicles need to prove they're at least as safe as human drivers before they get the green light.

UK government is betting big on autonomous vehicles The UK government is betting big on autonomous vehicles—hoping this tech will create thousands of jobs and pump billions into the economy over the coming years.

It's also part of a bigger push to make public transport better and cut down on city traffic jams.