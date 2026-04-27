This supercar concept can hit 100km/h in 2 seconds!

Chinese automaker Lynk & Co has unveiled its first-ever supercar concept, the GT, at the Beijing Auto Show. The prototype marks a decade of the brand and offers a sneak peek into its future design and engineering direction. The GT is a modern grand tourer with impressive dimensions: 188.2-inch long, 78.7-inch wide, and just 52.4-inch tall. Its wheelbase measures up to an impressive 108.3-inch, giving it a low yet muscular stance on the road.

Design The GT features light-reactive surfaces The exterior of the GT focuses on light-reactive surfaces that seem to change as you move around it. The Apex Blue color has a liquid-metal finish for added depth, while Spark Yellow accents provide a sharp contrast. The interior features a 2+2 seating layout with premium materials and technical details. White "Digital Shimmer" leather gives it a bright, modern feel while hand-finished Textreme 360 carbon fiber reinforces its motorsport-inspired character.

Performance '+' button on center console One of the most distinctive features of the GT is the "+" button on the center console. When activated, it changes the car's setup by lowering suspension height, extending aerodynamic elements at both ends, and deploying a rear wing to increase downforce. The rear-wheel drive concept is built on a racing-inspired chassis with an AI-based motion control system. It promises an impressive 0-100km/h sprint time of around two seconds, emphasizing extreme performance capabilities.

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