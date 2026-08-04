Madras HC Madurai bench seeks answers over broken EV chargers

The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court wants answers from both the central and Tamil Nadu governments after a local resident, A.V. Kathir, filed a petition about broken electric vehicle (EV) charging stations on his road trip in June this year.

He's pushing for reliable charging at Freedom Filling Stations and all fuel outlets along the route, pointing out that even government-run outlets, like those managed by trained prison inmates, there were no proper electric vehicle charging facilities.