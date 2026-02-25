Maharashtra's EV subsidy crisis: Bajaj Auto, Mahindra among affected
Maharashtra's big plans for electric vehicles are stuck, with about ₹3,000 crore in government subsidies still unpaid since FY21-22.
This delay is making it tough for companies like Bajaj Auto and Mahindra Last Mile Mobility—Bajaj is waiting on nearly ₹100 crore, and Mahindra expects ₹25-30 crore.
The holdup comes from budget and coordination issues between state departments, slowing down the rollout of the new EV policy.
Electric bus projects also impacted
It's not just carmakers—electric bus projects are caught up too.
Evey Trans (part of Olectra Greentech) is owed around ₹860 crore; the State had previously canceled (and later reinstated) a ₹10,000-crore e-bus order awarded to Olectra Greentech.
Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik admits these delays make it hard to keep contracts on track, putting Maharashtra's clean transport goals in question.