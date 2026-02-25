Maharashtra's EV subsidy crisis: Bajaj Auto, Mahindra among affected Auto Feb 25, 2026

Maharashtra's big plans for electric vehicles are stuck, with about ₹3,000 crore in government subsidies still unpaid since FY21-22.

This delay is making it tough for companies like Bajaj Auto and Mahindra Last Mile Mobility—Bajaj is waiting on nearly ₹100 crore, and Mahindra expects ₹25-30 crore.

The holdup comes from budget and coordination issues between state departments, slowing down the rollout of the new EV policy.