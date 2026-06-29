Mahindra granted design patent for Vision SXT on NU_IQ platform
Mahindra has been granted a design patent for its Vision SXT concept, which was first shown off last year alongside other new concepts.
The Vision SXT stands out because it is built on Mahindra's flexible NU_IQ platform, so it will support both regular engines and electric power.
Pickup styling, ICE and single-motor EV
The Vision SXT rocks a tough, boxy pickup vibe with details like a slatted grille, chunky wheel arches, ice cube headlamps, and off-road tires.
You will also spot roof rails, pull-type front handles, hidden rear door handles in the C-pillar, and camera-based side mirrors.
Mahindra is expected to offer an internal combustion engine-powered version (with rear- or four-wheel drive) and a single-motor electric vehicle version that could pack a better battery than its current electric SUVs.