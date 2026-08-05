Mahindra launches updated Scorpio N in India with 13.69L-25.49L prices
Mahindra just launched the updated Scorpio N in India, starting at ₹13.69 lakh and going up to ₹25.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
The SUV keeps its tough, classic vibe but now gets a more modern interior and extra tech, plus the launch came earlier than expected.
Scorpio N 18-inch alloys 12.29/10.24 screens
The facelift sticks with its signature aggressive stance but adds stylish dual-tone 18-inch alloys.
Inside, you get a big 12.29-inch infotainment screen with handy physical buttons, plus a slick 10.24-inch digital cluster inspired by the Thar Roxx.
Scorpio N petrol diesel 2WD 4WD
You can pick from petrol or diesel engines, with both 2WD and 4WD options.
Prices start at ₹13.69 lakh for the base Z2 petrol model and go up to ₹25.49 lakh for the top-spec variant, the Z8L (ADAS) seven-seat diesel 4WD, so there's something for every kind of SUV fan.