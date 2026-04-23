Mahindra & Mahindra patents over 1,300, patent conversion over 65%

Mahindra & Mahindra patents mainly automotive

About 60% of Mahindra's granted patents are for automotive tech, while the rest focus on farm equipment, plus there's a noticeable push toward electric vehicles.

This patent boom fits right in with India's "Make in India" vibe.

The company's hard work hasn't gone unnoticed either; it recently won the CII IP Award for Best Patent Portfolio, highlighting their spot as one of India's top innovators.