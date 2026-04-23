Mahindra & Mahindra patents over 1,300, patent conversion over 65%
Auto
Mahindra & Mahindra has seriously stepped up its innovation game, growing from just 56 patents in FY16 to over 1,300 in the last 10 years.
Their success rate for turning ideas into actual patents also shot up, from 8% to over 65%.
It's a clear sign they're investing big in research and making those efforts count.
Mahindra & Mahindra patents mainly automotive
About 60% of Mahindra's granted patents are for automotive tech, while the rest focus on farm equipment, plus there's a noticeable push toward electric vehicles.
This patent boom fits right in with India's "Make in India" vibe.
The company's hard work hasn't gone unnoticed either; it recently won the CII IP Award for Best Patent Portfolio, highlighting their spot as one of India's top innovators.