Mahindra & Mahindra posts 20% May vehicle sales near 100,000
Mahindra & Mahindra just posted a big win, with vehicle sales up 20% compared to last year, hitting nearly 100,000 units in May 2026.
Even with supply chain hiccups and manpower shortages at some suppliers; demand stayed strong.
Utility vehicles were especially popular, growing by 11%, while commercial vehicles saw a solid 19% boost.
Mahindra auto CEO cites steady demand
Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO of Mahindra & Mahindra's Automotive Division, said steady demand helped it push through supply challenges.
He highlighted the utility vehicle segment as a standout and added, "In May, we achieved SUV sales of 58,021 units, a growth of 11% and total vehicle sales stood at 99,636, a 20% YoY growth. The sustained demand across our portfolio continues, constrained by supply chain challenges due to manpower shortages at select suppliers."