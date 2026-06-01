Mahindra & Mahindra posts 20% May vehicle sales near 100,000

Mahindra auto CEO cites steady demand

Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO of Mahindra & Mahindra's Automotive Division, said steady demand helped it push through supply challenges.

He highlighted the utility vehicle segment as a standout and added, "In May, we achieved SUV sales of 58,021 units, a growth of 11% and total vehicle sales stood at 99,636, a 20% YoY growth. The sustained demand across our portfolio continues, constrained by supply chain challenges due to manpower shortages at select suppliers."