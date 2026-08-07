Mahindra plans August 15 Independence Day reveal of multiple SUVs

The Thar facelift is expected to bring Roxx-inspired styling, level 2 ADAS, ventilated seats, and wireless charging, plus it is likely to keep its gasoline and diesel engines.

There's also a rumored electric Thar.e coming soon with dual-motor AWD and an estimated range of 400-500km.

The BE 6 is expected to get a triple-screen dashboard and retain its existing 59 kWh and 79 kWh battery options, while the Vision S is expected as a compact SUV in both ICE and EV versions.

Scorpio N facelift adds features like a panoramic sunroof and a 360-degree camera to its existing engine lineup.