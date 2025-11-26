Mahindra's new Formula E car is a sight to behold
What's the story
Mahindra Racing has unveiled its latest Formula E racing car, the M12 Electro. The launch took place at the Scream Electric event in Bengaluru, ahead of the upcoming ABB FIA Formula E World Championship Season 12. The M12 Electro comes with an aggressive design and a metallic red, gloss white, and carbon black color scheme. It also features 12 stripes on its livery to celebrate Mahindra's 12th year in Formula E.
Design details
M12 Electro: A blend of performance and innovation
The M12 Electro is not just about looks, it also packs a punch with its next-generation performance standards. It has an 860kg mass, a battery-to-wheel efficiency up to 98%, and a top speed of 322km/h. It can sprint from 0-97km/h in 1.82 seconds. Mahindra Racing's CEO and Team Principal Frederic Bertrand has led the team to a remarkable comeback in the last season, tripling their points tally and securing five podiums at prestigious venues like Monaco, Jakarta, Berlin, and London.
Team composition
Mahindra Racing's seasoned lineup for Season 12
For the third consecutive season, Mahindra Racing has retained its successful lineup of Nyck de Vries and Edoardo Mortara. The duo has a combined experience of 181 race starts, 10 wins, and 22 podiums. Reserve driver Kush Maini will continue in his development role and participate in rookie and practice sessions.
Strategic alliance
Mahindra Racing partners with Valvoline
Mahindra Racing has also announced a strategic partnership with Valvoline Global Operations, as an official partner for Season 12. The deal will focus on developing advanced eFluids and next-generation gearbox technologies to improve performance and efficiency.