'HR88B8888': India's costliest car number plate sold for ₹1.2cr

The car registration number 'HR88B8888' has been sold for a whopping ₹1.17 crore, making it the most expensive in India . The auction was held online by the Haryana government, which conducts weekly auctions for VIP or fancy number plates. The bidding period runs from Friday 5:00pm to Monday 9:00am, with results declared on Wednesday at 5:00pm.

Bidding details 'HR88B8888' garners the maximum bids This week, 'HR88B8888' attracted the most bids among all numbers on auction, with a total of 45 applications. The base price for bidding was set at ₹50,000 and kept rising until it reached ₹1.17 crore at 5:00pm. Earlier today, the bid amount had already crossed ₹88 lakh. This shows how much people are willing to pay for unique vehicle registrations in Haryana.

Number breakdown Understanding the significance of 'HR88B8888' The registration number 'HR88B8888' is a VIP number bought at a premium through bidding. The letters and numbers in the plate have specific meanings. 'HR' indicates Haryana as the state of registration, while '88' denotes the particular Regional Transport Office (RTO) or district within Haryana where it is registered. The letter 'B' signifies vehicle series code within that RTO, and '8888' is the unique four-digit number assigned to it.