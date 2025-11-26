Mahindra Racing's new M12 Electro is here for Formula E Season 12

Mahindra Racing just pulled the wraps off its latest electric race car, the M12 Electro, ahead of Formula E's 12th season. Unveiled in Bengaluru (after a London preview with Anand Mahindra himself), the car sports a striking metallic red look with white and black accents—plus 12 stripes for each season they've raced. As India's only team on the grid, they're proudly flying the flag.

What's new with the M12 Electro? Built to meet next-generation performance standards, this year's car gets better acceleration and improved energy recovery—basically, it's faster and more efficient than ever.

After finishing fourth last season and snagging five podiums, Mahindra is looking to keep that momentum going.

Familiar faces behind the wheel Mahindra is sticking with its experienced driver lineup: Nyck de Vries, Edoardo Mortara, and reserve Kush Maini.

Together they bring 181 race starts, 10 wins, and plenty of podiums—so there's lots of racing know-how in their corner.