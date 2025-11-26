Tesla's new center in Gurugram lets you test-drive cars

Tesla has opened its first full-scale retail experience center in India at Orchid Business Park, Gurugram . The facility is a major step in the company's expansion strategy for the Indian market. Unlike previous centers in Mumbai and Delhi that primarily served as display and brand-familiarization spaces, the new Gurugram center offers consultations, bookings, and test-drive support.

Market debut Entry into the Indian market Tesla made its official entry into India earlier this year, marking the company's 50th global market. The company launched two imported Model Y variants priced at ₹59.89 lakh and ₹67.89 lakh, respectively. Both vehicles were shipped from Shanghai and are subject to a whopping 70% import duty, making them nearly 30% more expensive than their US counterparts.

Sales figures Sales performance in India Tesla's sales in India have been modest so far. According to Vahan registration data compiled by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA), the company sold 104 units between September and October. The Model Y was particularly popular in the luxury EV segment. Overall, Tesla has registered 118 vehicles in India this year, including just 40 units last month.