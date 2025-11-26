Tesla's new center in Gurugram lets you test-drive cars
What's the story
Tesla has opened its first full-scale retail experience center in India at Orchid Business Park, Gurugram. The facility is a major step in the company's expansion strategy for the Indian market. Unlike previous centers in Mumbai and Delhi that primarily served as display and brand-familiarization spaces, the new Gurugram center offers consultations, bookings, and test-drive support.
Market debut
Entry into the Indian market
Tesla made its official entry into India earlier this year, marking the company's 50th global market. The company launched two imported Model Y variants priced at ₹59.89 lakh and ₹67.89 lakh, respectively. Both vehicles were shipped from Shanghai and are subject to a whopping 70% import duty, making them nearly 30% more expensive than their US counterparts.
Sales figures
Sales performance in India
Tesla's sales in India have been modest so far. According to Vahan registration data compiled by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA), the company sold 104 units between September and October. The Model Y was particularly popular in the luxury EV segment. Overall, Tesla has registered 118 vehicles in India this year, including just 40 units last month.
Strategic approach
Tesla's India strategy and future plans
Tesla's India strategy remains cautious, hampered by high import duties and limited service infrastructure. The Indian government has confirmed that the firm currently has no plans to manufacture locally, focusing solely on showrooms and imported cars. However, globally, Tesla continues to be a dominant EV player with nearly 497,000 vehicle deliveries in Q3 2025 and a 12% revenue increase to $28.1 billion.