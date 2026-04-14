Mahindra raises prices on most Thar SUV variants today

LXT variants rise ₹30,500 to ₹41,500

Other popular variants are also pricier: the LXT 4WD AT petrol is up by ₹41,500 to ₹16.86 lakh, while the LXT 4WD MT diesel now costs ₹16.08 lakh (up by ₹39,500).

The LXT 3WD MT petrol hits ₹15.26 lakh after a rise of ₹37,500, and the LXT 2WD MT diesel comes in at ₹12.69 lakh with a bump of ₹30,500.