Mahindra raises prices on most Thar SUV variants today
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Mahindra has just raised prices for most Thar SUV variants. The only one untouched is the AXT 2WD 1.5-liter diesel, which still goes for ₹9.99 lakh.
The biggest jump is on the LXT 4WD AT diesel, now at ₹17.62 lakh after a hike of ₹43,500.
LXT variants rise ₹30,500 to ₹41,500
Other popular variants are also pricier: the LXT 4WD AT petrol is up by ₹41,500 to ₹16.86 lakh, while the LXT 4WD MT diesel now costs ₹16.08 lakh (up by ₹39,500).
The LXT 3WD MT petrol hits ₹15.26 lakh after a rise of ₹37,500, and the LXT 2WD MT diesel comes in at ₹12.69 lakh with a bump of ₹30,500.
Thar stays popular for off-road enthusiasts
Even with these new prices, the Thar remains a go-to for anyone who loves rugged looks and off-road adventures.