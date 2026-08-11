Mahindra readies Vision S and Vision X SUVs for Freedom_NU
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Mahindra is getting ready to drop two new SUVs, Vision S and Vision X, expanding its Freedom_NU lineup.
Vision S has been spotted testing on Indian roads in heavy camouflage, while Mahindra has already filed design patents for the Vision X, with both models still under wraps.
Built on a platform that supports gasoline, diesel, and electric options, these SUVs are clearly aiming for versatility.
Vision S rugged, Vision X electric-first
The Vision S slots between the XUV 3XO and Scorpio, showing off rugged touches like square LED headlamps and a rear spare wheel; a diesel engine seems likely too.
The Vision X is a compact, sporty sub-4-meter SUV that might replace or sit above the XUV 3XO, and Mahindra plans to lead with an electric version first, signaling its EV push.