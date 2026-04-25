Mahindra plans CNG variant for XUV 3XO

Mahindra is working on a CNG variant of its popular compact SUV, the XUV 3XO, according to Autocar India. The move comes as part of the company's strategy to diversify its powertrain offerings and compete directly with market leader Tata Nexon . The addition of a CNG option would give the XUV3OO one of the most varied powertrain lineups in its segment.

Market response Tapping into growing CNG popularity The move to introduce a CNG variant comes as no surprise, given the growing popularity of compressed natural gas in India. The fuel has become the second-most popular choice after petrol, with a market share of 21.98% in FY2026. This strategic decision by Mahindra is likely to help the company tap into this expanding segment and further strengthen its position in the Indian automotive market.

Efficiency upgrade Fuel-efficient powertrain option The upcoming CNG variant of the XUV 3XO will be based on the 1.2-liter, three-cylinder turbo petrol engine. It will be offered with the 111hp multi-point fuel injection (MPFI) version of this engine, which is cheaper to manufacture than its DI counterpart. This move is expected to give Mahindra a more fuel-efficient powertrain option at a time when a major chunk of its sales come from heavier diesel SUVs.

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Emission control Response to stricter CAFE-3 norms The introduction of a CNG variant for the XUV 3XO also comes as a response to stricter Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) 3 norms. These regulations require automakers to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from their vehicles. The addition of a CNG option is expected to help Mahindra offset CO2 emissions from its heavier diesel models, making them more compliant with these upcoming standards.

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Packaging concerns Will boot space be compromised? The XUV 3XO already has the smallest boot in its segment at 295-liters. Adding a traditional CNG tank could further reduce this space. However, Mahindra could opt for a dual-cylinder setup like the Nexon or an underbody tank as Maruti does on the Victoris and even upcoming Brezza facelift. These options would help maintain usable boot space while accommodating the new powertrain system efficiently.