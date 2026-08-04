Mahindra Thar 3 door facelift spotted in Chennai retains mechanicals
Mahindra's three-door Thar is getting a fresh new look, and it's almost here.
A camouflaged test car was spotted in Chennai, hinting that the updated Thar could be unveiled later this year.
The makeover borrows design cues from the bigger Thar Roxx but keeps the same engines and mechanicals as before.
New lights and wheels, engines unchanged
The front end now features flush circular headlamps, C-shaped LED daytime running lights, and a redesigned two-piece grille. The bumper and indicators have been tweaked too, while new alloy wheels add some style points.
At the back, you'll spot vertically stacked LED taillights with updated graphics for a more premium vibe.
Under the hood, you still get 2.0-liter gasoline or 1.5-liter and 2.2-liter diesel options with a six-speed manual across all variants and a six-speed automatic only on the 2.0-liter turbo-petrol and 2.2-liter diesel models, plus four-wheel drive on select variants, and fresh paint choices to mix things up.