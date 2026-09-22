Mahindra Thar OG goes official in India at ₹10L
What's the story
Mahindra has launched the Thar OG, its latest 3-door SUV, at a starting price of ₹10.32 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model comes with a host of updates including a new 'OG' suffix, an updated platform, improved suspension and steering systems, more powerful engine options, and enhanced styling and safety features. The 2026 Mahindra Thar will continue to take on other body-on-frame SUVs such as Force Gurkha and Maruti Suzuki Jimny.
Design
A look at the design of Thar OG
The Mahindra Thar OG sports a new grille with 'Thar' branding, flanked by LED headlamps and fog lamps.
The SUV also gets wider tracks than its predecessor, new 19-inch alloy wheels, revised LED taillamps, and 'OG' branding on the tailgate.
It is offered in a range of colors including Artemis Silver and Jeans Blue.
Cabin upgrades
Truffle brown leatherette upholstery is offered in the cabin
The interior of the Thar OG has been updated with Truffle Brown leatherette upholstery and a second-row armrest with cupholders.
The automaker claims this model has lower NVH (noise, vibration, and harshness) levels than its predecessor.
It also comes with six airbags as standard across all variants, making it the first car in its segment to feature a 'Head Pelvis Thorax Shoulder' airbag system.
Safety upgrades
The SUV has disk brakes and ESP functions as standard
The Mahindra Thar OG features disk brakes on all four wheels across the range, along with an ESP suite (roll-over mitigation, traction control, hill-hold control, and vehicle dynamics control) on all variants.
The SUV is built on Mahindra's "M_Glyde 4G" platform, which offers improved structural stiffness.
It also gets a rear Pentalink suspension with Watts Link for better lateral movement control of the rear axle.
Performance
It gets electronic locking differential and terrain modes
The OG comes with an Electronic Locking Differential that can electronically lock rear axle to send engine power to the wheel with maximum grip.
It also gets terrain modes like Mud, Sand, and Snow.
The SUV is offered with three engine options as before, but now gets a 2.0-liter direct-injection turbo-petrol unit that develops 162hp/330Nm, an increase of 30Nm over the old model.
The 2.2-liter diesel mill also offers higher output, while the 1.5-liter diesel unit remains unchanged.