Mahindra Thar hits 3L sales mark in just 5 years

Mahindra 's Thar, the iconic Indian SUV, has crossed the 300,000 sales mark. The milestone comes just five years after the launch of its second-generation model in October 2020. The brand's growth has been largely driven by the popularity of the five-door Thar Roxx variant, which has quickly become a favorite among customers.

Market impact Five-door Roxx variant drives exponential growth The five-door Thar Roxx, launched in September 2024, has completely changed the brand's trajectory. In a year, it has sold 71,000 units and accounts for nearly two-thirds of all Thar sales in the first five months of FY2026. Its family-friendly appeal has broadened the SUV's customer base and challenged competitors in the mass-market segment.

Sales performance Thar brand contributes significantly to Mahindra's SUV sales Since its launch in 2020, the Thar brand has contributed 15% to Mahindra's overall SUV sales. It was the company's second best-selling model after the Scorpio twins between April and August 2025. With recent GST-driven price cuts of up to ₹1.33 lakh and a facelifted three-door model on the way, Thar is expected to reach its next milestone even faster.