Mahindra to bring 3 electric SUVs to the United Kingdom
Mahindra is bringing three new electric SUVs, the BE 6, XEV 9e, and BE 07, to the UK, with the BE 07 going on sale in India next year.
This move comes after testing the waters with potential customers and will be made easier thanks to the India-United Kingdom free trade agreement kicking in July 2025, which reduces import fees on Indian cars.
Mahindra must meet UK cybersecurity rules
The company is aiming for a United Kingdom launch within the next two years. To get there, they'll need to meet strict United Kingdom rules on cybersecurity and software updates, something India won't require until late 2027.
Mahindra's using its M.A.D.E design studio in the UK for this push, hoping for better luck than their last United Kingdom attempt with the e2o back in 2016.
With lower import fees this time around, they're betting big on a fresh start.