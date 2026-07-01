Mahindra cars in India are about to become costlier soon

Price adjustment

Price hike likely in next couple of weeks

Nalinikanth Gollagunta, the CEO of Automotive Division at Mahindra & Mahindra and Executive Director of Mahindra Electric Automobile, has hinted that a price hike is on the cards. He said, "We are looking at seriously taking a price hike in the next couple of weeks or so." Gollagunta further clarified that while some costs have been passed on to customers earlier, another round of price hikes may be needed to maintain profitability.