Mahindra to launch XUV 3XO CNG as CNG hits 21.98%
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Mahindra is gearing up to launch a CNG version of its XUV 3XO, aiming to give buyers more eco-friendly options beyond petrol, diesel, and electric.
CNG cars accounted for 21.98% market share in FY2026, this move could help Mahindra grab a bigger slice of the compact SUV pie.
Tata Nexon outsold XUV 3XO twofold
The new XUV 3XO CNG will go up against Tata Nexon, which has been leading sales for two years straight.
Last year, Mahindra sold about 100,000 units of the XUV 3XO, while Tata doubled that with the Nexon.
The upcoming variant will use a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine adapted for CNG but might need clever trunk space solutions since its current trunk isn't huge.
Launch is expected late 2026 or early 2027.