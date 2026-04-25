Mahindra to launch XUV 3XO CNG as CNG hits 21.98%

Tata Nexon outsold XUV 3XO twofold

The new XUV 3XO CNG will go up against Tata Nexon, which has been leading sales for two years straight.

Last year, Mahindra sold about 100,000 units of the XUV 3XO, while Tata doubled that with the Nexon.

The upcoming variant will use a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine adapted for CNG but might need clever trunk space solutions since its current trunk isn't huge.

Launch is expected late 2026 or early 2027.