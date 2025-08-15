Mahindra Vision T previews 2027 Thar with electrification
Mahindra just pulled the wraps off its Vision T concept SUV at the Freedom NU event on August 15, 2025.
Building on last year's Thar.e, this new model teases what a future Thar could look like when it launches in 2027—keeping that classic boxy, tough vibe but with a fresh, modern twist.
Vision T looks like a proper Thar
You get a squared-off bonnet with chunky latches, wide wheel arches, and all-terrain tires—basically ready for adventure.
The two-part grille (inspired by the Thar Roxx), sharp headlamps, tail lamps with a vertical theme, and a spare wheel on the back keep things rugged.
Underneath is Mahindra's new nu_IQ flexible modular architecture that can handle petrol, diesel, and electric powertrains.
SUV's official launch is set for 2027
With its blend of old-school off-road attitude and future-ready tech (hello electrification!), the Vision T is aimed at folks who want an SUV that looks tough but isn't stuck in the past.
The official launch is set for 2027; pricing hasn't been announced yet.