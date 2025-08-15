Mahindra Vision T previews 2027 Thar with electrification

You get a squared-off bonnet with chunky latches, wide wheel arches, and all-terrain tires—basically ready for adventure. The two-part grille (inspired by the Thar Roxx), sharp headlamps, tail lamps with a vertical theme, and a spare wheel on the back keep things rugged. Underneath is Mahindra 's new nu_IQ flexible modular architecture that can handle petrol, diesel, and electric powertrains.

SUV's official launch is set for 2027

With its blend of old-school off-road attitude and future-ready tech (hello electrification!), the Vision T is aimed at folks who want an SUV that looks tough but isn't stuck in the past.

The official launch is set for 2027; pricing hasn't been announced yet.