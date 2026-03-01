Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition launched in India at ₹29L

Mahindra has launched the XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition, a premium version of its popular electric SUV. The new model is priced at ₹29.35 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes with a host of exclusive features and design elements that set it apart from the standard variants. Bookings for this special edition will open tomorrow, with deliveries starting from March 10.

Unique features The SUV is offered in Satin Black and Satin White The XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition comes with two exclusive exterior color options: Satin Black and Satin White. The interior is done in Chestnut Brown and Nocturne Black smooth-grain leatherette, creating a more lounge-like atmosphere. It also gets a coast-to-coast triple HD screen, 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system with Dolby Atmos, Infinity Roof, and ambient lighting system with over 16 million color options.

Powertrain The model offers a real-world range of around 456km The XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition is based on the top-spec Pack Three variant and is powered by a 79kWh battery pack. It offers a claimed range of about 500km, with an actual real-world range of 456km, thus ensuring that the added luxury elements do not compromise performance or practicality. The model also retains all features from the standard XEV 9e's top Pack Three trim, including three HD digital displays and a panoramic glass roof.

Advertisement