Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition launched in India at ₹29L
What's the story
Mahindra has launched the XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition, a premium version of its popular electric SUV. The new model is priced at ₹29.35 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes with a host of exclusive features and design elements that set it apart from the standard variants. Bookings for this special edition will open tomorrow, with deliveries starting from March 10.
Unique features
The SUV is offered in Satin Black and Satin White
The XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition comes with two exclusive exterior color options: Satin Black and Satin White. The interior is done in Chestnut Brown and Nocturne Black smooth-grain leatherette, creating a more lounge-like atmosphere. It also gets a coast-to-coast triple HD screen, 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system with Dolby Atmos, Infinity Roof, and ambient lighting system with over 16 million color options.
Powertrain
The model offers a real-world range of around 456km
The XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition is based on the top-spec Pack Three variant and is powered by a 79kWh battery pack. It offers a claimed range of about 500km, with an actual real-world range of 456km, thus ensuring that the added luxury elements do not compromise performance or practicality. The model also retains all features from the standard XEV 9e's top Pack Three trim, including three HD digital displays and a panoramic glass roof.
Tech upgrades
It gets an AR head-up display
The XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition also gets an augmented-reality head-up display, surround-view cameras with a built-in surveillance mode, and dedicated climate modes for pets and camping. It comes with custom drive modes, Secure360 Pro, Digital Key, and personalized user profiles. These advanced tech features further enhance the luxury experience of this special edition model.