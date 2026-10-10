Manthey Racing celebrates 30 years with 2 limited-run models
What's the story
Manthey Racing, a renowned name in motorsports for the last three decades, has unveiled two exclusive models: the Porsche 911 GT3 Cup MR 30 and the 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport MR 30. Each model will be produced in just 15 units, marking a total of 30 cars for Manthey's milestone anniversary. The public debut of these special editions will take place at the DTM finale at Hockenheimring in Germany.
Stake increase
Porsche increases its stake in Manthey to 67%
Porsche has increased its stake in Manthey to 67%.
The move is part of the automaker's strategy to strengthen its foothold in the performance segment for both racetrack as well as the road.
This expansion goes beyond Porsche's own GT models, showcasing the brand's commitment to enhancing its performance offerings.
Performance upgrade
A look at Porsche 911 GT3 Cup MR 30
The Porsche 911 GT3 Cup MR 30 comes with a bigger, water-cooled flat-six engine with a displacement of 4.2-liter and an output of around 560hp.
The car also gets a completely reworked aerodynamic and cooling package, which has been proven in customer racing on the Nurburgring Nordschleife.
The final version of this special edition is said to be faster than the previous development model that had less power.
Price
Price and other details of the car
The 911 GT3 Cup MR 30 also gets a central-radiator layout to improve airflow and make the cooling system less vulnerable during contact.
Larger brake-cooling inlets help manage temperatures, while a new splitter and underbody and a larger rear wing increase downforce.
The car's price is set at €419,400 (around $580,000) for US buyers through Porsche Motorsport North America.
Features
Meet 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport MR 30
The 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport MR 30 takes a different approach with a focus on weight, aero, and cooling.
The car features carbon-fiber fenders, lightweight headlights, and a vented hood, among other things, to trim about 5.67kg from the standard GT4 RS Clubsport model.
Despite these changes, its powerful flat-six engine remains largely unchanged with an output of 493hp and revs up to 9,000rpm.
Availability
What about its availability?
The 718 Cayman MR 30 is described as the final development stage of Manthey's Cayman-based race cars.
It comes with a price tag of $390,000 and features special white-and-red anniversary liveries inspired by Manthey's No. 911 Nurburgring 24 Hours entry.
Both models will be available for order until October 30, after which production will begin, with deliveries starting in November (for Caymans) and Q1 2027 (for Porsche).