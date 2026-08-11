Marc Philipp Gemballa to debut Marsien GT at Pebble Beach

The Marsien GT will debut at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance on August 13, 2026, and it's not your average Porsche.

Scheduled to debut by Marc Philipp Gemballa at Pebble Beach, this ultra-rare road-focused coupe is limited to just 30 units and built on the Porsche 992 Turbo.

With a price tag of around $840,000 (before taxes), it features 1,500 custom parts, including a carbon-fiber body that shaves off 75kg from a stock 992 Turbo S.

First deliveries are expected in late 2027.