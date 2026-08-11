Marc Philipp Gemballa to debut Marsien GT at Pebble Beach
The Marsien GT will debut at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance on August 13, 2026, and it's not your average Porsche.
Scheduled to debut by Marc Philipp Gemballa at Pebble Beach, this ultra-rare road-focused coupe is limited to just 30 units and built on the Porsche 992 Turbo.
With a price tag of around $840,000 (before taxes), it features 1,500 custom parts, including a carbon-fiber body that shaves off 75kg from a stock 992 Turbo S.
First deliveries are expected in late 2027.
Ruf-tuned flat-six delivers over 830hp
Under the hood, you get more than 830hp from a twin-turbo flat-six engine tuned by Ruf Automobile, enough power to hit 0-97km per hour in just 2.4 seconds and reach a top speed of 330km per hour.
The design stands out with an active rear wing, carbon underbody, and upgraded air intakes for better downforce.
Inside, it's all about luxury: Alcantara finishes, carbon bucket seats, and customizable touches like shift knobs and a numbered plaque remind you this car is as exclusive as it gets.