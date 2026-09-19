Maruti adds automatic gearboxes to Swift, Dzire and Baleno CNG

Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said that the company has seen a huge surge in demand for its S-CNG range.

He attributed this trend to the growing customer preference for eco-friendly options.

"We have been receiving unprecedented demand for our S-CNG range of vehicles as evolving, environmentally conscious customer expectations are driving acceptance for eco-friendly options across all segments," he said.