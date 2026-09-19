Maruti adds automatic gearboxes to Swift, Dzire and Baleno CNG
What's the story
Maruti Suzuki has launched its Auto Green Mission with the introduction of automatic S-CNG variants for Swift, Dzire, and Baleno. The new models promise the convenience of automatic driving without compromising on fuel efficiency or performance in traffic. The company claims that the Dzire automatic S-CNG is India's most fuel-efficient sedan with a mileage of 36.47km/kg, as per JATO Dynamics certification dated September 18.
Market trend
A surge in demand for S-CNG models
Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said that the company has seen a huge surge in demand for its S-CNG range.
He attributed this trend to the growing customer preference for eco-friendly options.
"We have been receiving unprecedented demand for our S-CNG range of vehicles as evolving, environmentally conscious customer expectations are driving acceptance for eco-friendly options across all segments," he said.
Engine specs
All 3 models are powered by a 1,197cc Z12E engine
The new Swift, Dzire, and Baleno S-CNG automatics are powered by a 1,197cc Z12E engine with Dual Variable Valve Timing and Idle Start Stop technology. It is mated to Maruti Suzuki's five-speed Auto Gear Shift transmission.
The engine delivers different power outputs in petrol and CNG modes. In petrol mode, it produces 82.93hp at 5,700rpm while in CNG mode it delivers 69.75hp at the same RPM.
Model features
Impressive mileage of up to 36.47km/kg
The new S-CNG models come with a 37-liter petrol tank and 55-liter CNG water-filling capacity.
The Swift offers a mileage of 35.34km/kg, Baleno delivers 34.47km/kg while Dzire tops the chart with an impressive mileage of 36.47km/kg.
The company has tested the S-CNG system for safety, performance, durability, and fuel-efficiency at its Research and Development facility.
Tech features
Key features of the S-CNG system and AGS transmission
The S-CNG system comes with an Intelligent Injection System for optimal air-fuel ratio as well as stainless steel pipes and joints to prevent corrosion and leakage.
It also has integrated wire harnesses to avoid short-circuiting.
A microswitch prevents starting during CNG refueling while Idle Start Stop technology saves fuel in heavy traffic by enabling a quick engine restart.
The Auto Gear Shift is an affordable two-pedal transmission tech designed for easier driving in city conditions.