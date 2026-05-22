Maruti cars to get costlier by ₹30,000 from June

India's largest car manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki , has announced a price hike of up to ₹30,000 across its passenger vehicle range. The increase will take effect from June 2026. The company cited a continuous rise in input costs as the reason behind this decision. The exact amount of the price hike will depend on the specific model of the vehicle.

Model range What is the current line-up of Maruti Suzuki? Maruti Suzuki sells its cars through two different channels: Arena and Nexa. The Arena models include popular cars like the Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio, WagonR, Eeco, Swift, Dzire, Ertiga, Brezza, and Victoris. On the other hand, Nexa models comprise Baleno, Fronx, Grand Vitara, Jimny, XL6, Invicto, and the recently launched e Vitara.

Cost management Maruti Suzuki has been trying to manage rising costs internally In its regulatory filing, Maruti Suzuki said it has been trying to manage the rising costs internally for the past few months. The company has been taking various cost-cutting measures. However, given the continued pressure on the overall cost environment, it has now decided to pass on some of these costs to customers while keeping the increase as low as possible.

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