Forget SUVs! This sedan was India's best-selling car in 2025

Maruti Suzuki 's Dzire has emerged as the best-selling car in India for the year 2025. The compact sedan sold over 2.14 lakh units, surpassing popular models like Hyundai Creta and Tata Nexon, which both sold around 2.01 lakh units each. The data highlights the continued appeal of value-oriented sedans in a market that is increasingly leaning toward SUVs.

Market share Maruti dominates the top 10 best-sellers list Maruti Suzuki has claimed six spots in the top 10 best-selling cars of 2025, further cementing its dominance in the Indian automobile market. The other four spots are occupied by Tata with two entries and Mahindra and Hyundai with one each. Notably, SUVs have taken over the market with models like Creta, Nexon, Fronx (1.8 lakh), Scorpio twins (1.77 lakh), Brezza (1.75 lakh), and Punch (1.73 lakh) making it to this list.

Sales trends SUVs dominate sales, but Dzire leads overall The 2025 wholesales data highlights a major shift in India's car market. Despite SUVs accounting for over half of the total industry volumes, the best-selling model is still a compact sedan. This trend underscores that factors like value, efficiency, and cost of ownership continue to play a major role in consumer buying decisions.