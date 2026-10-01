Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors post strong September 2026 sales
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Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors had a strong September 2026, thanks to rising demand before the festive season.
Maruti's sales shot up 24.4% year over year to 2,36,013 units (236,013), while Tata grew 15% year over year with 70,210 vehicles sold.
Tata EV sales jump 67%
Maruti's mini, compact, and mid-size cars led their growth at home, while Tata made headlines with a huge 67% jump in electric vehicle sales, selling 15,384 EVs in September 2026.
Looking ahead, Tata says it is ramping up production as nearly a quarter of its recent sales came from electric cars.