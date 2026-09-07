These Maruti cars are now costlier by up to ₹20,000
What's the story
Maruti Suzuki, India's largest automaker, has announced a price hike of up to ₹20,000. The decision comes as the third such increase since May this year. The company has cited rising input costs and inflationary pressures as the main reasons for this latest move. Unlike previous hikes that affected its entire portfolio, this one will be limited to specific models only.
Cost reduction
Maruti Suzuki is actively working to minimize cost impact
Maruti Suzuki has been actively trying to minimize the impact of rising costs through various cost reduction measures.
However, with elevated inflationary burdens and a persistent adverse cost environment, the company is left with no choice but to pass on some of these increased costs to customers.
The company said it is doing this while ensuring that customer impact is minimized as much as possible.
Range
A look at the models
Maruti Suzuki's Arena range includes models like S-Presso, Alto K10, Celerio, WagonR, Eeco, Swift, Dzire, Brezza, Ertiga, and Victoris.
The Nexa range features eVITARA, Invicto, Jimny, XL6, Grand Vitara, FRONX, and Baleno.
However, the company has not yet revealed which specific models will be affected by this latest price hike.