Maruti Suzuki breaks its May sales record with 242,688 vehicles
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Maruti Suzuki just broke its own sales record this May, moving a whopping 242,688 vehicles.
The bulk of these (193,535 units) were snapped up right here in India.
Turns out, people are loving their passenger rides and light commercial vehicles more than ever.
Maruti may exports, segment sales rise
Utility vehicles like the Brezza, Grand Vitara, and Ertiga saw a big boost: 79,267 sold versus last year's 54,899.
Mini and compact/midsize cars also jumped from 68,736 to 97,830 units.
Exports weren't left behind either: Maruti shipped out 41,914 vehicles abroad this May.
Altogether for April-May FY 2026-27? That's over 480,000 cars sold worldwide, a clear sign Maruti is still winning hearts both at home and overseas.