Maruti Suzuki breaks its May sales record with 242,688 vehicles

Maruti may exports, segment sales rise

Utility vehicles like the Brezza, Grand Vitara, and Ertiga saw a big boost: 79,267 sold versus last year's 54,899.

Mini and compact/midsize cars also jumped from 68,736 to 97,830 units.

Exports weren't left behind either: Maruti shipped out 41,914 vehicles abroad this May.

Altogether for April-May FY 2026-27? That's over 480,000 cars sold worldwide, a clear sign Maruti is still winning hearts both at home and overseas.