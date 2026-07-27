Maruti Suzuki Brezza crosses 15L sales milestone
What's the story
Maruti Suzuki's Brezza, a pioneer of the compact SUV segment, has crossed the 15 lakh cumulative sales milestone. The model has sold 14.61 lakh units domestically and over 52,000 units internationally. The latest update comes as Maruti Suzuki recently launched the 2026 Brezza at a starting price of ₹7.4 lakh (ex-showroom).
Sales figures
Brezza dominates compact SUV segment
The Brezza continues to be India's best-selling compact SUV, with a massive lead of over 4.22 lakh units over its nearest competitor, Tata Nexon.
The Tata Punch is the third highest-selling compact SUV in India after crossing the 8 lakh sales milestone earlier this month.
Maruti Suzuki will be hoping to leverage this segment's popularity with its new Brezza model.
Model changes
Brezza was India's best-selling SUV from FY2017 to FY2020
When it was first launched, the Brezza was only available with a diesel engine.
However, in February 2020, Maruti Suzuki introduced a petrol variant of the model to comply with BS VI emission norms.
The strategic decision to offer only a diesel engine in its early years paid off as the Brezza became India's best-selling SUV for four consecutive years from FY2017 to FY2020.
Market challenges
Brezza lost its top spot in FY2021
In FY2021, Brezza's sales dipped by 14% YoY to 94,635 units. This drop led to the model losing its top spot to Hyundai CRETA that year.
Despite witnessing double-digit growth in the following fiscal years (FY2022-FY2025), Brezza hasn't been able to reclaim its number one position since FY2020.
In Q1 FY2027, Maruti Suzuki sold 37,488 units of the model, a decline of 20% YoY from Q1 FY2026's sales of 47,044 units.