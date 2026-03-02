This popular Maruti Suzuki compact-SUV is now 10 years old

Maruti Suzuki is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its popular compact SUV, the Brezza , in India. Launched in 2016, the model has been a consistent performer in India's top 10 bestselling passenger vehicles. The company claims that over half (56%) of buyers consider it their go-to choice when entering this segment. In its first year alone, the Brezza bagged more than 28 automotive awards, including Indian Car of the Year 2017.

Market influence Brezza has helped increase market share for compact SUV segment Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer of Marketing and Sales at Maruti Suzuki, highlighted the Brezza's contribution to the compact SUV segment. He said that not only has it remained India's most popular SUV over the past decade, but it has also helped grow the market share for this segment to 31%. The latest iteration of the Brezza comes with a 1.5-liter petrol engine with Progressive Smart Hybrid technology, and is available in both manual and automatic transmission options.

Plans Mid-cycle update this year In February 2026, Maruti Suzuki produced a whopping 102,834 utility vehicles including the Brezza. This was a major jump from the 66,647 utility vehicles produced in February 2025. The company is now gearing up for a mid-cycle update of the Brezza this year. Test vehicles have been spotted with mild exterior changes such as an updated bumper and grille design as well as new rear styling elements.

