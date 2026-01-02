Will Maruti Suzuki increase small car prices in India?

Pricing strategy

Strategic pricing and customer considerations

Banerjee stressed that the company's strategic pricing for small cars was aimed at boosting motorization. He also highlighted the need to serve customers who have booked their vehicles but are yet to receive them. "We have got pending booking of more than 1.5 months despite having a growth in the numbers in this month to the tune of 100%," he said, adding that they are still contemplating how best to serve these customers with valid prices until December 31.