Will Maruti Suzuki increase small car prices in India?
What's the story
Maruti Suzuki is contemplating a price hike for its small cars in India, according to The Economic Times. The decision comes after the company cut prices last year, beyond the Goods and Services Tax (GST) benefit of 8.5%. "Very soon, we are going to take a call...Are we going to revert to our GST prices or are we going to continue with the strategic pricing?" Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer at Maruti Suzuki India said.
Pricing strategy
Strategic pricing and customer considerations
Banerjee stressed that the company's strategic pricing for small cars was aimed at boosting motorization. He also highlighted the need to serve customers who have booked their vehicles but are yet to receive them. "We have got pending booking of more than 1.5 months despite having a growth in the numbers in this month to the tune of 100%," he said, adding that they are still contemplating how best to serve these customers with valid prices until December 31.
Export success
Record vehicle exports in 2025
In a separate development, Maruti Suzuki India has announced its highest-ever vehicle exports in a calendar year. The company exported 3.95 lakh vehicles in 2025, a growth of over 21% compared to CY 2024. "This achievement is set to put the company at the top as India's No.1 passenger vehicle exporter for the fifth consecutive year," said an official statement from Maruti Suzuki India.