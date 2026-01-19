Maruti Suzuki drops ₹35,000cr for a massive new Gujarat plant

This new plant is expected to add about 10 lakh units a year to Maruti 's existing capacity of about 26 lakh vehicles—meaning more cars on the road and approximately 12,000 employment opportunities. The project will also help local businesses grow around the factory.

Why it matters

Maruti isn't just keeping up—they're betting big on India's auto boom.

This expansion helps them meet both local and global demand while making Gujarat an even bigger player in car manufacturing.

If you're into cars or curious about where the next wave of jobs might pop up, this is worth watching.