Maruti Suzuki drops ₹35,000cr for a massive new Gujarat plant
Maruti Suzuki is investing ₹35,000 crore to build its fifth manufacturing plant in Gujarat.
The deal gives Maruti 1,750 acres to work with and aims to roll out up to 10 lakh cars a year.
It's a big move as India's demand for cars keeps climbing.
More jobs and bigger production
This new plant is expected to add about 10 lakh units a year to Maruti's existing capacity of about 26 lakh vehicles—meaning more cars on the road and approximately 12,000 employment opportunities.
The project will also help local businesses grow around the factory.
Why it matters
Maruti isn't just keeping up—they're betting big on India's auto boom.
This expansion helps them meet both local and global demand while making Gujarat an even bigger player in car manufacturing.
If you're into cars or curious about where the next wave of jobs might pop up, this is worth watching.